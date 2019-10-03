An Eau Claire man was convicted Wednesday of sexually touching an 8-year-old boy, one day before his trial in the matter was to begin.
Craig L. Winchell, 38, 4929 Kappus Drive, pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. He was originally charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
According to the criminal complaint, a Cornell police officer interviewed the boy in December 2017. The child said he had been touched inappropriately by the defendant at a house and that the inappropriate touching happened twice. The assaults took place between January 2015 and January 2017.
Winchell will be sentenced January 7. Judge James Isaacson ordered a pre-sentence investigation, with both sides free to argue the length of incarceration.
Isaacson warned Winchell that he faces up to 10 years in prison by entering his plea. Isaacson also informed him that by entering a plea, Winchell will have to register as a sex offender.
District attorney Wade Newell said the victim was notified of the plea agreement, but the child and his family didn’t attend the hearing Wednesday. Newell said the boy was eight when the first sexual assault occurred, and nine years old when the second incident happened.
Defense attorney Bob Thorson said Winchell was entering an Alford Plea, which means Winchell denies any wrongdoing, but acknowledges the state has enough information to convince a jury that the assault occurred.
Winchell was arrested in January 2018 and was initially held on a $2,500 cash bond, which he posted that day. As a condition of his release, Winchell cannot have any unsupervised contact with juveniles. He remains free on bond prior to sentencing.
