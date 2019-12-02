{{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been arrested for his sixth drunk-driving offense.

Jesse L. Draeger, 38, 618 Barstow St., appeared for a bond hearing last week in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Cray released Draeger on a signature bond with a requirement he take daily preliminary breath tests.

No police reports describing the arrest were immediately available Monday. Draeger will return to court Jan. 7.

Online records show Draeger was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in Eau Claire County Court in 2010 and was ordered to serve two years in prison along with two years of extended supervision. He was incarcerated in the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.

Draeger is also slated to appear in Eau Claire County Court today on charges of criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and bail jumping.

