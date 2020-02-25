Elk Mound man gets 4 years prison for 12th OWI

"I do thank God that I have not hurt anyone or caused an accident because of my actions," Bondie said.

"I am asking for help with my addiction at this time," he said.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police and EMS personnel were called to Kwik Trip, 4395 North Town Hall Road, just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, on a report of a man who was passed out inside a vehicle.

EMS personnel found Bondie passed out in the vehicle and were able to wake him up after knocking on the window several times. A cigarette between his fingers had put itself out and a bottle of vodka was tucked up against Bondie's leg.

Bondie stepped out of the vehicle and was off balance as he walked. His responses to authorities appeared to be slightly delayed.

Police could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from Bondie. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Bondie said he had driven a friend to the gas station but later admitted he arrived alone.

Bondie admitted to drinking five or six beers about two hours earlier. He said he did not drink from the vodka bottle.

Bondie failed field sobriety tests.