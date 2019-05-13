An Elk Mound woman has been charged with her fifth drunk-driving offense after being arrested in April.
Judy M. Walker, 62, 209 Menomonie St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-5th offense. She will appear in court today.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer stopped Walker April 3 on Chapman Road for a driving violation. Walker failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
Walker was convicted of her fourth offense in Eau Claire County in 2013, court records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.