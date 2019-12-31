CHIPPEWA FALLS — After several years of seeing significant increases in felony case filings, Chippewa County felonies dropped by slightly more than 10% in 2019.
As of Monday, 772 felony cases were filed in Chippewa County this year. In 2018, there were 862 felony cases.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell was cautious about commenting, saying there could be a number of reasons for the drop.
He said he would like to think that some of the meth awareness and prevention campaigns are having an early impact. However, Newell added there may be some cases that simply haven’t been filed.
Also, the county already has a drug court and the Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which is an effort to get first-time offenders treatment instead of a criminal charge. So, some possible felony cases could have been re-directed to those programs.
“I don’t think it’s been any easier on our office,” Newell said of the decline in cases. “I’d like to have a look, though, into the cases to see why it dropped.”
Newell added that while this is a pleasant one-year drop, his office is still seeing a significantly higher number of cases compared to five years ago, when the meth epidemic took off. In 2017, there were 787 cases filed, up from 592 in 2016 and 544 in 2015.
“We haven’t gotten back to our average,” he said. “We are still high.”
Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs – who was previously the county’s district attorney – said the drop in felony cases is an encouraging start.
You have free articles remaining.
“It helps with our scheduling for other cases, and not focusing as much on felony cases,” Gibbs said. “Ten percent (reduction) is a good start, but we need to get on top of our meth cases to drop it even more.”
Eau Claire County saw a 4% decrease in felony cases in 2019. As of Monday, 1,845 cases were filed, down from 1,926 in 2018. However, the 2019 numbers are still well ahead of the 1,532 filed in 2017. Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King wasn’t available for comment Monday.
Barron County also saw an 8% decline in felony cases in 2019, from 452 in 2018 to 416 this year. Most of the other counties in western Wisconsin were level or within a percentage point or two of last year’s totals. Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright called the decline a “good news story.”
“There is likely no one single factor that has led to the reduction,” Wright said. “Certainly, the availability of jobs and the strength of the economy over the last couple of years is a factor that has likely played some part. On a county level, I would attribute the reduction to the work of law enforcement in protecting the community. Examples would be the efforts of law enforcement to locate and arrest persons in the community who are trafficking in illegal drugs, or, as another example, the child enticement cases. In both instances, I have no doubt that the correct message is being sent that persons engaging in these types of activities will be severely punished if they are convicted.”
Like Newell, Wright said that drug courts, restitution courts and diversion courts also play a factor in the decline.
“A new family treatment court will only add to the efforts of the criminal justice system to address substantive abuse issues affecting families with a focus on keeping families intact,” Wright said.
In September, Gov. Tony Evers announced the addition of 64.95 new assistant district attorney positions, spread out over 56 counties. Evers’ office estimates the new positions will cost $7.8 million during the biennium.
Dunn and Eau Claire counties each received two new ADAs. Chippewa, Barron, Jackson and St. Croix counties each received one. Pierce County received an additional 0.5 position and Buffalo County got a 0.2 position.
Newell has hired his new assistant district attorney, but added that person won’t be able to start until February. He’s relieved to have the additional help, saying that even with a drop in felony cases this year, his office remains busy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.