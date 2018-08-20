A former city of Cornell employee has been convicted of stealing culverts and road materials from the city in 2017.
John E. Westaby, 57, of 20961 Highway 27, Cornell, must serve two years of probation.
Westaby pleaded no contest to one count of felony misconduct in public office at a Chippewa County court hearing Monday.
Judge Steven Gibbs withheld a sentence for the misdemeanor, and placed Westaby on probation.
In September 2017, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a complaint that Westaby took culverts and road material to build a private road on land he owned in the town of Estella, according to a criminal complaint.
An investigator reportedly found plastic pipes, culverts and chunks of asphalt forming a ¼-mile gravel road on Westaby’s land.
Westaby denied taking the culverts on Sept. 12, a Cornell city official said in the complaint.
Two drills, a hose, money and culverts were missing from the city, a city employee reported.
Another city employee at the time, Brandon Larson, admitted to taking road material from a June 2017 Cornell project to Westaby’s land, and hiring a private sandblaster and having the city of Cornell pay for it, according to the complaint.
Westaby reportedly admitted to taking the materials.
The value of the property is believed to be within $2,500 and $5,000.
The city of Cornell issued a statement, saying officials “suspected thievery in the Public Works Department,” and the investigation “confirmed our suspicions.”
“John Westaby admitted to stealing from the city. He has been terminated,” the statement read. “Another employee, Brandon Larson, assisted John. He also has been terminated.”
Westaby pleaded no contest to the felony charge, but Gibbs deferred the plea.
If Westaby successfully completes his two years of probation, the felony will be dismissed, Gibbs said. If not, he will be sentenced for the charge.
“Mr. Westaby, you’ve been given a very good chance to not walk away with a felony,” Gibbs said Monday.
During his probation, Westaby must comply with any counseling or treatment, have no contact with Cornell city workers and pay $896 in court costs. He must also testify against “anyone else that you know of (who is being) prosecuted for stealing from the city of Cornell,” Gibbs said.
Harry Hertel, Westaby’s attorney, said the former city employee was “extremely remorseful.”
“(He) is working very hard to prove himself to his family and the people who know him well that this is not the normal John Westaby,” Hertel said.
Westaby must also pay restitution, which will be determined within 90 days.
Westaby’s co-defendant, Larson, 37, of 32081 County Highway W, Holcombe was charged in November 2017 with four felony counts of misconduct in public office-party to a crime and four misdemeanor counts of theft of movable property-party to a crime.
A review hearing for Larson is scheduled for Oct. 10.
