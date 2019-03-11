A former Village of Lake Hallie business owner was found guilty of operating after revocation of a seller's permit and commercial gambling crimes, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
The Chippewa County Circuit Court found Melissa S. Christianson of Eleva guilty of intentionally and unlawfully permitting video gambling machines to be set up for gambling in a place under her control and for operating as a seller without a seller's permit.
Christianson pleaded no contest to the charges in February.
According to the criminal complaint, a June 2017 investigation by Special Agents of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue's Office of Criminal Investigation, Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement Unit found that Christianson was operating Missy's Bar and Grill, 1507 County Highway OO after her seller's permit had been revoked.
In the investigation, Christianson was found in possession of five operational video gambling machines at her bar as well.
Christianson was fined by the court for the video gambling violation and the motherboards were taken from the video gambling machines as contraband.
According to the Department of Revenue, Christianson also entered a plea of a 12-month agreement with the Diversion and Deferred Prosecution Program. If Christianson successfully completes the program, the charge for operating after the seller's permit had been revoked will be reduced to an ordinance for disorderly conduct.
