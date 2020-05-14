Former Stanley man gets 15 years prison for sexually assaulting boy

A former Stanley man will spend 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a boy when he was 4 years old at a town of Wilson residence.
Robert E. Schuster, 55, now of Neillsville, was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
A second count of the same charge, involving a 2-year-old boy, was previously dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at Schuster's sentencing hearing.
Manydeeds ordered Schuster to spend 15 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Schuster must register as a sex offender, and undergo a sex offender evaluation and any other recommended treatment or programming.
Schuster also cannot have any contact with children or volunteer or be employed in any capacity involving children.
The 15-year prison sentence far exceeded the recommendations of Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ronquist and defense attorney John Bachman, who both sought three years in prison and 18 years of extended supervision.
Schuster is also charged in Clark County Court with felony counts of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement.
He returns to court May 22 on those charges.
According to the criminal complaint in the Eau Claire County case:
The 4-year-old boy told authorities Schuster put money in his piggy bank on one occasion and then had sexual contact with him in 2016.
The boy said he was scared to tell anybody what happened.
Thereafter, the boy said, Schuster would put money in the piggy bank every time the boy went to his house.
The younger boy told authorities Schuster had sexual contact with him in either 2015 or 2016.
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy met with Schuster in January 2019.
Schuster said he never engaged in any type of sexual behavior with the two boys.
The deputy asked Schuster if he was calling the boys liars.
"Well somebody is," Schuster said.
