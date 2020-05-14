Former Stanley man gets 15 years prison for sexually assaulting boy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Stanley man will spend 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a boy when he was 4 years old at a town of Wilson residence.

Robert E. Schuster, 55, now of Neillsville, was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

A second count of the same charge, involving a 2-year-old boy, was previously dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at Schuster's sentencing hearing.

Manydeeds ordered Schuster to spend 15 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Schuster must register as a sex offender, and undergo a sex offender evaluation and any other recommended treatment or programming.

Schuster also cannot have any contact with children or volunteer or be employed in any capacity involving children.

The 15-year prison sentence far exceeded the recommendations of Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ronquist and defense attorney John Bachman, who both sought three years in prison and 18 years of extended supervision.