Former Tomah principal sentenced in child sex crime case

Hay told U.S. District Judge William Griesbach that he was “ashamed and deeply sorry,” for his conduct. He apologized to his family for the hurt he has caused them, the embarrassment he has caused his colleagues and to students for shaking “the tremendous trust you put in public education.”

Hay also said his struggles with alcohol and pornography got the best of him and realized that his actions “online have impact on real people.”

Griesbach said Hay’s case was more serious than simply receiving child pornography as he involved himself with children, got them to engage in sexual conduct and had them send it to him.

Information in the sealed Pre-Sentence Report indicates that Hay’s sexual interest in children dates from 2010 “and perhaps further,” and continued until 2019, the judge said.

‘There’s dispute as to when those photos were sent but clearly the Pre-Sentence Report indicates ongoing conversations, efforts by Mr. Hay to encourage sexually explicit conduct by these children,” Griesbach said.

Griesbach also faulted Hay’s apology saying it underplayed the effect his offense has on children and being committed by someone in his position “is abominable.”