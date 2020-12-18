Former Tomah principal sentenced in child sex crime case

GREEN BAY – A former Tomah High School principal was sentenced Friday in federal court to five years in prison for receiving child pornography.
David A. Hay, 40, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was recorded in July 2019 arranging a meeting at a Neenah motel with what he thought was a 14-year-old boy but who was actually a local police officer.
According to court documents:
Hay had been principal at Tomah High School from 2011-14 and still had a sexually explicit photo of a 15-year-old male Tomah student on his cell phone after it was seized.
In July 2019, Hay was visiting in Wisconsin after texting for months with “Colton,” a Neenah undercover police investigator posing as a 14-year-old boy.
The messages exchanged included plans to meet and engage in sexual activity.
Hay’s phone contained photos of three boys dressed in Tomah High School baseball uniforms, with one of the youths also appearing in sexually explicit photo.
The Neenah officer sent the photos to Tomah police, who identified the boy as a 15-year-old youth. The Neenah officer contacted the youth, using a phone number he found in Hay’s phone. The boy said the sexually explicit photo was taken when he was a sophomore in high school. However, he didn’t know if he sent the photo to Hay or if Hay received it from someone else.
In January, Hay was indicted in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin with attempting to entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and possessing child pornography. The enticement charge carried a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.
In July, Hay pleaded guilty to the possession charge which reduced his mandatory minimum sentence to five years.
After leaving Tomah, Hay enrolled in Harvard University graduate school and received a doctorate in education. He was employed as deputy chief of staff for the chancellor of the New York City Department of Education when arrested in December 2019.
Support Local Journalism
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Humble recommend Hay be given a five-year sentence, saying his case is different from the bulk of the typical child pornography possession cases he has prosecuted.
“Hay…has no prior (convictions) and is extremely well educated which compounds the tragedy of this matter,” Humble said.
Letters the court received in Hay’s behalf showed he was a “valued member of the community and put forth his best efforts to the education of students and the school system,” Humble added.
Michelle Clark, of Kendall, who was a colleague of Hay in the Tomah Area School District, called him “a reliable and loyal friend…and a goal-orientated and effective leader,” in a letter she wrote the court.
Hay told U.S. District Judge William Griesbach that he was “ashamed and deeply sorry,” for his conduct. He apologized to his family for the hurt he has caused them, the embarrassment he has caused his colleagues and to students for shaking “the tremendous trust you put in public education.”
Hay also said his struggles with alcohol and pornography got the best of him and realized that his actions “online have impact on real people.”
Griesbach said Hay’s case was more serious than simply receiving child pornography as he involved himself with children, got them to engage in sexual conduct and had them send it to him.
Information in the sealed Pre-Sentence Report indicates that Hay’s sexual interest in children dates from 2010 “and perhaps further,” and continued until 2019, the judge said.
‘There’s dispute as to when those photos were sent but clearly the Pre-Sentence Report indicates ongoing conversations, efforts by Mr. Hay to encourage sexually explicit conduct by these children,” Griesbach said.
Griesbach also faulted Hay’s apology saying it underplayed the effect his offense has on children and being committed by someone in his position “is abominable.”
Five years is an appropriate sentence especially for someone who has never been in prison before, said Griesbach. Also, Hay’s reputation has been damaged and his ability to work in education has been lost, he added.
Because Griesbach found that Hay’s conviction didn’t capture the entirely of his illegal conduct, he placed him on 10 years supervised release following his incarceration.
Hays wasn’t fined but has paid the $5,000 assessment imposed on those convicted of sex crimes involving children.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.