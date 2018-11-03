Three girls and an adult woman are dead in a Saturday hit-and-run crash in Chippewa County.
One girl is in critical condition as of Saturday evening, according to a news release from Sgt. Daniel Sokup of the Lake Hallie Police Department.
At 11:41 a.m. Saturday, Lake Hallie police got a report of a hit-and-run. A black Ford F150 truck left the road on County Highway P, near Highway 29 in Lake Hallie, and struck several people, who were picking up trash in the ditch, according to the release.
Three girls, who were part of a Girl Scout troop, and an adult woman died as a result of the crash.
The truck's driver, Colten Treu, 21, of Chippewa Falls fled the area but later turned himself in.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department, Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa Fire District also responded to the emergency.