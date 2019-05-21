Try 3 months for $3

A 19-year-old Hawkins man was convicted Monday of sexually assaulting a girl in the town of Wheaton, west of Chippewa Falls.

Alexander J. Kenealy pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child in Chippewa County Court, as part of a plea bargain. He was originally charged with first-degree sexually assaulting a child.

Judge Steve Cray withheld sentence and placed Kenealy on probation for five years. A nine-month jail sentence was ordered but stayed. Kenealy cannot have any contact with juvenile females, and he cannot have any contact with the victim. He must complete any counseling ordered by his probation agent. He also must register as a sex offender and pay a $518 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl — who is now 12 — said Kenealy would sexually touch her. The incidents occurred between Jan. 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016, she said.

