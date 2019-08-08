CHIPPEWA FALLS – A 77-year-old Hazelhurst woman has been charged after she reportedly struck an officer’s arm with her car while driving past a single-vehicle accident in March.
Virginia A. Metzdorf has been charged with hit-and-run, causing injury, in Chippewa County Court.
She also has been cited for failure to obey a traffic officer. She will return to court Sept. 24.
According to the criminal complaint, police had responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 27 in the town of Arthur at 11 a.m. March 19.
While officers were on the scene, Metzdorf passed by and struck an officer’s elbow, causing an injury.
The mirror on her vehicle was knocked off.
Metzdorf didn’t stop after striking the officer, and didn’t stop when other officers tried to get her to stop.
She later told police she was unaware she had hit anyone.
She has no prior criminal record, online court records show.
