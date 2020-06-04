Hearing set for Glen Flora shooting suspect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Glen Flora man accused of shooting a man in Eau Claire on May 24 will return to court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Kyle E. Baker, 22, was charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree reckless injury, injury by negligent use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Last week, Judge Steve Gibbs set a $50,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, the Chippewa County dispatch center received a call about a shooting outside 3325 Reno Drive in Eau Claire, in the portion of the city located within Chippewa County.

An officer made contact with the victim at the hospital as the injured man was about to undergo surgery.

The victim said Baker had shot him with a handgun in the stomach. The victim said he had gotten in an argument with Baker. He claimed Baker pulled out a handgun; when the victim tried to grab it, Baker “stepped back and shot him.”

The officer also interviewed a witness, who confirmed that Baker shot the victim. He said Baker owns a .380 auto pistol, blue in color.

Officers located an auto shell casing from a .380, as well as a largely intact bullet, in a gravel driveway near the shooting site.