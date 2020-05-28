Holcombe man sentenced to jail for seventh drunk-driving offense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS – A Holcombe man will serve one year in jail after he was convicted of his seventh drunk-driving offense in Chippewa County Court.

Mark M. Hoel, 54, 27503 263rd St., had a.217 blood-alcohol level when he was arrested June 18, 2018. He entered a guilty plea in January.

On Wednesday, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the one-year jail sentence, along with three years of probation. Gibbs also ordered Hoel pay $2,492 in court costs and fines. Hoel also must complete 300 hours of community service, and his driver’s license will be revoked three years. He also must have ignition interlock for one year.

According to the criminal complaint, Hoel was stopped for erratic driving, crossing over the fog line, at 10:40 p.m. June 18, 2018. He failed a roadside sobriety test and was arrested. He refused to have his blood drawn, so a judge court ordered it to be taken.

Online court records show that Hoel was convicted of his sixth drunk-driving offense in 2011 and served one year in jail for that offense.

