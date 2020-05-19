Jim Falls man given probation for having child in feces-filled home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Jim Falls man who had a child in his home that was filled with urine and feces from 22 dogs or cats has been placed on 18 months of probation, with a requirement he cannot have any pets on his property.

Scott T. Troestler, 31, 21609 152nd Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa Falls Court to neglecting a child.

Judge Steve Cray ordered the probation sentence with a requirement that Troestler allow for random home inspections from an agent or case worker. Troestler also must pay $886 in fines. Troestler also had been charged with eight misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreatment of animals, which have been read-in and dismissed.

Troestler’s wife, Erin Troestler, also was charged with neglecting a child. She is due back in court June 23.

According to the criminal complaint, EMS officials searched the home Oct. 16, and two of them stated it was the “worst residence they each had seen in their careers by far.” The children were removed from the residence, and 22 dogs or cats were removed.