A Jim Falls man will be sentenced in July for homicide by drunken driving.
Mavrick John Kolpien, 26, pleaded no contest Wednesday to one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
Kolpien had been charged with another count of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
The sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 31 with Chippewa County Court Judge James Isaacson.
The charges stem from an accident in May 2018 in the town of Sigel.
According to the complaint, Kolpien was driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.114 with Zachary J. Evanson, 23, of Cadott, in the passenger seat.
Kolpien made a sudden U-turn in an intersection, attempting to enter the parking lot of The Liner Tavern, according to a criminal complaint.
A vehicle traveling west on Highway X struck the passenger side of Kolpien’s vehicle and Kolpien’s vehicle rolled, pinning Evanson under the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Evanson was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the complaint, Kolpien told sheriff’s deputies he had had four mixed drinks and two beers, and had smoked marijuana during the evening.
Kolpien was convicted in 2014 of driving drunk in Cadott, where he was driving with a 0.11 blood-alcohol level, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.