Kenosha sex offender remains barred from Chippewa

"His point was it was a temporary order, it wasn't a (permanent) placement," Sherman said. "He said he followed all the rules of the supervised release."

Wilk has set another hearing for June 22 to review Neubecker's supervised release plan.

At that hearing, Wilk also will review his ruling that Neubecker be placed in Chippewa County. Sherman said he will be allowed to participate in that hearing; in previous hearings Chippewa County had no input in the Kenosha County matters.

"He was a little upset about the order up here but he said he wouldn't do anything to contradict the order," Sherman said.

Sherman urged Gibbs to keep the restraining order in place, saying state statutes were changed to precisely stop this type of temporary placement from occurring.

"I consider this (Chippewa County temporary restraining) order to be appropriate, and I consider the order that Judge Wilk issued to be invalid," Sherman said. "If these orders continue to happen around the state, even temporary orders ... they need to be addressed. There needs to be an end to this, so Chippewa County isn't using resources, time and money on these."