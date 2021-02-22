La Crosse man accused of assault after being asked to wear mask

A 40-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he allegedly lashed out at a person who requested that he wear a mask.
Danny L. Link was charged with felony aggravated assault of a disabled person and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called Feb. 20 to Walgreen’s on West Avenue for a report of an assault. An elderly man who uses a walker told police he was standing in the checkout aisle when he noticed the person in back of him, later identified as Link, wasn’t wearing a face covering. The man said he told Link that people who don’t wear masks are why the COVID-19 pandemic persists. He said Link remained silent during the encounter.
The man told police he completed his purchase and exited the store, when Link approached him, punched him in the back of his head and said “I’m going to beat up your sister.” The man said he was perplexed by the comment because he had never seen Link before.
The complaint says police obtained surveillance video and recognized Link from previous contacts. The footage reportedly shows Link throwing a “haymaker” punch that caused the man’s head to jerk backward and dislodged a pair of prescription glasses.
Police found Link walking a short time later on Ferry Street, where he was yelling loudly about the incident. The complaint says Link accelerated his walking pace after police ordered him to halt. Police were able to catch up with Link, place him in handcuffs and transport him to the La Crosse County Jail.
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke noted that Link has 15 open cases and ordered him held on a $2,500 cash bond.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.