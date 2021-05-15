A La Crosse man pulled over Saturday morning in Monroe County was arrested for sixth-offense OWI.
Joseph Anthony Welchert, 35, was stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper on the 25 EB exit ramp after a records check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner was suspended from driving. The trooper observed signs of impairment following the stop and conducted field sobriety tests, according the the report.
Welchert was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He has five prior OWI convictions.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies in April
Joshua B. Lusk
Britney L. Wing
David Her
Cornelius Dunnigan
Stacy D. Wateski
Cassandra Johnson
Austin V. Xiong
Jonathan M. Baum
Kindred M. Foster
Jerrold T. McGuire
Devon E. Knapp
Onalea Beckler
Jessica A. Kistner
Keith W. Patrick
Aspen J. Kalina
Ian M. Grimm
Kendre C. Garbers
William J. Peck
Star Yang
Eric C. Nedrelo
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
In this Series
COLLECTION: Multiple OWI cases reported in recent weeks
-
Chippewa Falls man arrested for eight drunken-driving offense
-
Chippewa Falls man arrested for fifth drunken-driving offense
-
La Crosse man arrested for 6th OWI in Monroe County
- 15 updates