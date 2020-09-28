Ladysmith man sentenced for fifth drunken-driving offense, child in car

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Ladysmith man will serve at least six months in jail after he drove drunk in July 2019 and crashed his car while a four-year-old child was in his vehicle.

Stonewall J. Nicholson, 42, pleaded guilty Monday in Chippewa County Court to OWI-5th offense.

Judge James Isaacson ordered a one-year jail sentence, with the final six months at the discretion of a probation agent. Isaacson granted Nicholson Huber work release privileges, and the option to serve the sentence in a different county.

Nicholson also must pay $2,563 in court costs and fines, complete 300 hours of community service, and must use an ignition interlock device for one year. Nicholson must report to jail by Oct. 9.

Nicholson was previously charged with OWI-4th offense in Price County stemming from an arrest there in August 2018; he is slated to be sentenced on that matter Sept. 13. In that case, he also had a minor in his car.

According to the criminal complaint in the Chippewa County case, a person contacted the dispatch center July 10, 2019, about a possible drunk-driving incident, saying that he had helped Nicholson get his car out of the ditch on Hwy. 27 in the town of Estella. However, the man noticed Nicholson was staggering.