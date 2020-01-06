CHIPPEWA FALLS — The town of Lafayette could soon be obtaining additional law enforcement assistance.
The town board has sent a questionnaire with 50 topics to residents, which includes a question on their preference for seeking a dedicated officer.
Lafayette Town Chairman David Staber said the likeliest scenario is to contract with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, where a full-time deputy would be assigned to patrol in the town’s borders. The town would be responsible for paying for the cost of the officer, which is about $80,000 annually.
“We’ve been looking at it for three or four years,” Staber said Friday. “We’ll continue to discuss it when survey results come back. It will probably be March and April, and we’ll consider it for our budget next year.”
With the rising population in the town, as more homes have been built south and east of Lake Wissota, Staber said it is a good idea.
“I’d like to see a lot more law enforcement,” Staber said. “It’s a talking point.”
Staber dismissed the idea of the town starting its own police department.
“We can’t afford to do our own; it would be foolish to do our own,” he said.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said he spoke with Staber on Friday morning about this topic, saying that his department is ready to move forward if Lafayette approves an agreement.
“We were just about ready to go, but when the bridge collapsed (in May 2018), their money was put on hold,” Kowalczyk said. “We’re prepared; if Lafayette wants our services, we can accommodate them.”
The town’s share of removing and replacing the bridge that crossed Paint Creek was about $200,000. That bridge re-opened in June 2019.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department has had a similar officer-sharing agreement in place with New Auburn for the past three years, Kowalczyk added.
“We dedicate a person for a certain number of hours,” he said, and the village of New Auburn reimburses the sheriff’s department.
Kowalczyk described it as a “win-win,” because New Auburn got the additional law enforcement presence without needing to start its own department, but that officer is also allowed to leave the village if a pressing law enforcement incident happens in the northwest corner of the county.
