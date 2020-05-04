Lake Hallie man arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Lake Hallie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE HALLIE — A Lake Hallie man has been arrested after he was accused of striking and killing a 60-year-old man with his vehicle and fleeing the scene early Saturday.

Christopher J. Peterson, 38, was taken into custody on a possible charge of hit and run, causing death.

According to a Lake Hallie Police Department press release, officers responded at 5:51 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male lying in a ditch near the intersection of Highway OO and 30th Avenue.

The man, Dennis Mohr of 60, was deceased from injuries that appeared to be caused by being struck by a vehicle. Authorities said Mohr was walking in the lane of traffic prior to the crash.

Officers found debris that matched a Hummer SUV. Officers knew there was a vehicle matching that description in the neighborhood and located it. The Hummer had damage that matched what was left behind at the scene. Peterson was located, and he admitted to driving the vehicle. He consented to a blood draw, which will be checked for possible use of drugs and alcohol.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrived at the scene to perform an accident reconstruction. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Lake Hallie Police Department in the investigation.

