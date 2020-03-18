Lake Hallie man gets 2 years in prison for 7th drunk-driving offense

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man who was more than three times the legal limit when he was arrested for his seventh drunk-driving offense in September has been ordered to serve two years in prison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William L. Lane, 53, 11674 40th Ave., pleaded guilty to OWI-7th offense in Chippewa County Court.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the prison sentence, along with two years of extended supervision. Gibbs also ordered he pay $2,562 in court costs and fees, and Lane also must complete 300 hours of community service. His driver’s license was permanently revoked. Lane also must take alcohol treatment courses.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was informed of a vehicle weaving on the road at 7 p.m. Sept. 18. The officer located Lane, who failed several field sobriety tests. Lane was arrested and a blood draw was taken, which showed he had a .279 blood alcohol level.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0