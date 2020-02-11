A Lake Hallie man who is a convicted sex offender entered not guilty pleas Tuesday to new charges of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.
Timothy L. Wundrow, 34, 1802 Hallie Road, is charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, causing a child to view sexual activity and exposing genitals to a child.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told Judge Steve Cray that one of the first-degree sexual assault charges carries a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison because that charge accuses Wundrow of having sexual intercourse with the girl.
Each of the first-degree sexual assault charges carry a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.
Defense attorney Shirlene Perrin told Cray that she isn’t ready to proceed toward a trial at this time, saying her investigator hasn’t had an opportunity to interview Wundrow.
Cray set a status conference for April 6, and no trial dates have been assigned.
Wundrow, who was arrested in August and was present in court Tuesday, remains incarcerated on a $3,000 cash bond. If Wundrow were released, he cannot have contact with the victim or with any minors.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl told her mother at bath time about the sexual assaults and described in detail what Wundrow had done to her. He was arrested Aug. 15.
Wundrow’s brother-in-law wrote a letter to the court that disputes the girl’s claim.
“Tim loves that little girl to death,” he wrote. “He would never hurt her.”
Wundrow pleaded guilty, along with his brother, Ryan Wundrow, in June 2008 to repeatedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. Timothy Wundrow was 23 and Ryan Wundrow was 18 at the time.
In that case, the girl told authorities that Timothy Wundrow showed her pornographic DVDs, and then would reenact the scenarios with her. She said the assaults occurred during a three-year period. The Wundrows lived in Boyd at the time.
Both Wundrow brothers were each ordered to serve 360 days in jail. They also were both given a three-year prison sentence that was imposed and stayed, and they were placed on probation for 7½ years.
Barbara Wundrow, Timothy and Ryan’s mother, also was convicted of failure to protect a child, because she was aware that her sons were sexually assaulting the children, but told investigators that “what happens at home stays at home.” She had to pay a $501 fine and could not supervise children while on probation.
Newell previously said Wundrow’s imposed-and-stayed prison sentence is no longer in effect because the probation period was over.
