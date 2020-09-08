Lake Hallie woman charged with cashing $45,000 in bad checks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lake Hallie woman has been charged after she reportedly deposited numerous fake checks at area banks, then withdrew the money.

When confronted by authorities, she said a person she met in an online dating site encouraged her to deposit the checks.

Jennifer R. Lanners, 30, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, was charged in Chippewa County Court with fraud against a financial institution between $10,000 and $100,000, wire fraud, forgery, bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Lanners deposited checks of $3,800, $6,800, $8,700, $10,900 and $14,700 at five banks in the Chippewa Valley between May and June, adding up to about $45,000. The checks appeared to be authentic, all coming from fertilizer companies. She later withdrew most of the money from each account.

When police confronted her, Lanners said she had met an individual on a dating website, who sent her the checks and encouraged her to cash them. Lanners admitted she knew it was a scam. She turned over the fake, printed checks.