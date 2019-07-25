CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie woman who pleaded guilty to her sixth drunk-driving offense will serve one year in jail.
Dawn M. Caldwell, 54, 13320 43rd Ave., was arrested Feb. 21 in Lake Hallie. She was convicted last week in Chippewa County Court.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, along with placing her on probation for three years.
Caldwell must pay $2,562 in court costs and fines, and her driving license was revoked. She also must complete 300 hours of community service, and cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, or enter taverns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.