Jesse R. Lloyd, 23, who was convicted Oct. 9 of conspiring to commit armed robbery in the death of Kenneth Patterson in 2016, is set to be sentenced in Chippewa County court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10.
A 12-person jury found Lloyd not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, but convicted him of conspiring to commit armed robbery and another felony, possessing a firearm as a felon.
Prosecutors contended Lloyd, 23, shot and killed Kenneth Patterson of Eau Claire on March 13, 2016, in the town of Eagle Point after Patterson ripped off Lloyd’s close friend LaBrec in an earlier drug deal.
Lloyd’s attorney, Aaron Nelson, argued LaBrec lied, pulled the trigger himself then blamed Lloyd.
Lloyd faces a maximum sentence of 25 years on the armed robbery charge, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said in October.
Judge James Isaacson has ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
