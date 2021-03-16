 Skip to main content
Man accused of firing shots outside of La Crosse tavern
Man accused of firing shots outside of La Crosse tavern

Taylor J. Johnson

 Steve Rundio

A 32-year-old La Crosse man faces a felony firearm charge after allegedly firing multiple gunshots March 14 near a La Crosse tavern.

Taylor J. Johnson was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was also charged with two misdemeanors — operating a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold/consumed.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. to The Arterial Tavern at 1003 16th St., where a man reportedly fired from the parking lot south of the tavern. Police reviewed video surveillance which reportedly shows Johnson arguing with two other men inside the tavern before pulling out a handgun and waving it around. The video shows Johnson visibly intoxicated and having difficulty standing.

The video reportedly shows Johnson exiting the tavern a short time later. He walked into the parking lot, where he lit a cigarette, pulled out the handgun again and fired three shots into the air and a fourth shot horizontally across 16th Street. The complaint says a pedestrian walked into the area of the horizontal shot seconds after it was fired.

When police arrived, multiple people were exiting the bar and getting into a red sedan, including Johnson, who matched the description of the shooter. The complaint says Johnson was among several people who ignored an officer’s command for people to stop. The vehicle reportedly backed up and left at a high rate of speed through an alley. Police stopped the vehicle a short time later and arrested Johnson without incident.

Police searched Johnson and reportedly recovered three unspent .45 caliber Winchester automatic ammunition rounds. The complaint says police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found a .45 caliber American Tactical Titan pistol that contained an empty magazine. Police searched the area near the tavern and reportedly found four shell casings that matched the firearm.

The complaint says Johnson was incoherent and snoring after being placed in a police vehicle. Johnson submitted to a preliminary breath test and registered a blood-alcohol level of .141.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Eric Sanford asked for a $2,500 cash bond. He said there’s a “high likelihood of conviction” due to the video evidence and cited Johnson’s refusal to stop for police.

Defense attorney Nathan Schnick asked for a signature bond. He said Johnson is attending OWI classes and that keeping him in jail could get him removed from the program.

Judge Scott Horne described Johnson’s conduct as “extremely dangerous” and ordered a $1,000 cash bond with conditions of alcohol testing and no firearms.

