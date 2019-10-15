CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 51-year-old man has been arrested for his sixth drunk-driving offense.
Dean A. Motzer appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Cray released Motzer on a signature bond, with a requirement that Motzer take daily preliminary breath tests.
No address is listed for Motzer, who has no court activity in the state since 1995, online court records show. No police report detailing Motzer’s arrest was available Tuesday.
