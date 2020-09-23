Man charged in CF burglary

Police located Moe in the Chippewa Riverfront Park on Sept. 17. He was carrying a backpack that had several of the stolen laptops inside. Moe also admitted he had a meth pipe and syringes in the bag. Moe was taken to the police station, where he admitted to the break-ins at all five locations, according to the complaint. He admitted to stealing the items so he could sell them to pay for drugs.

At this time, Moe has only been charged with the break-in at the Bargain City store. He appeared in court last week, and he is incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond.

Court records show that Moe was convicted of OWI-5th offense in Eau Claire County Court in February 2019 and was ordered to serve up to eight months in jail, with Huber work release privileges.

He was convicted of retail theft in Eau Claire County Court in August 2019, and was placed on probation for three years. However, in September 2019, he was convicted of obstructing an officer and failure to report to jail, and was ordered to serve an additional 60 days in jail.

Moe also was charged with possessing meth and identity theft in Eau Claire County Court in March, and he was charged with retail theft there in August.

