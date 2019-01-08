The man charged with hitting and killing three Girl Scouts and one of their parents in early November is also charged in Rusk County for other drug and vehicle related charges.
Colten R. Treu, 21, of Chippewa Falls, was charged with four drug offenses, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating with a restricted substance in his blood for a second time.
A preliminary hearing has been set for 2:45 p.m., Feb. 12 at the Rusk County Courthouse.
The charges stem from an incident about a month before the fatalities in Chippewa County in which Treu reportedly rolled a truck in Rusk County and drugs were found in the truck.
Previously, Treu was convicted for drunk driving in Chippewa County after being stopped in late 2014 with blood alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.08 percent but less than 0.15 percent.
Currently, Treu is currently in custody in Chippewa County charged with four counts of homicide by the intoxicated use of a vehicle, four counts of a hit and run involving death, hit and run causing great bodily harm, felony bail jumping and intentionally abusing a hazardous substance.
According to police and witnesses, on Nov. 3 Treu was speeding north on County Road P in his pickup when it veered over the centerline and into a shallow ditch where some of the fourth-graders and the mother were collecting litter as part of an “Adopt-A-Highway” group of 12 walking along both sides of the road.
The collision killed Jayna S. Kelley, 9, and Autumn A. Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie; and Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both from Lafayette, and seriously injured another 10-year-old girl.
Treu then fled the scene, turning himself in around 5 hours later after the truck was tracked to a garage by the trail of its leaking fluids.
Both Treu and a passenger allegedly told police after the crash that they had been “huffing” chemical vapors from a can of keyboard cleaner prior to going into the ditch.
Treu’s next appearance in court on those charges is a review hearing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Chippewa County Courthouse.
