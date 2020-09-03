Man faces 6th OWI charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Superior man has been charged with his sixth drunk-driving offense and hit-and-run after colliding with a motorcycle and leaving the scene.

Richard E. Hansen, 57, was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-6 and hit-and-run. He was released on a signature bond Aug. 11, and will return to court Sept. 15.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened Aug. 10 in Bloomer at the intersection of Highway 40 and the on-ramp to southbound U.S. 53. The driver of a motorcycle told police he had stopped at the intersection when Hansen’s car struck him from behind, causing $680 in damage to his bike.

Hansen initially said he was headed to a nearby gas station to get cigarettes while waiting for an officer to arrive, but he later got on southbound U.S. 53. A Chippewa Falls police officer pulled him over near River Street in city limits. Hansen failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

A blood draw showed he had a .237 blood-alcohol level, almost three times the legal limit.

Online court records show that Hansen was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in 2008 in Chippewa County Court.

