Man faces charge of assaulting Lafayette girl

An Illinois man has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl in the town of Lafayette in 2012, when she was 10 years old.

William G. Carter, 52, of Smithfield, Ill., was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, with each charge carrying a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision. He will appear in court Oct. 27.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl recently told a school counselor that Carter lived with her and her mom in the town of Lafayette several years ago, and he sexually touched her over and under her clothing on two occasions.

Her mother told police Carter lived with them between March and October 2012.

