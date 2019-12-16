{{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Eau Claire man accused in a sex assault and drunk-driving case from February 2018 was sentenced Monday to serve 1 year, 9 months in jail.

Jason D. Lucht, 45, of Lyndon Station pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court in May to battery and operating while intoxicated-sixth offense. Two charges of second-degree sexual assault by use of force were read-in and dismissed.

On Monday, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Lucht to serve nine months in prison on the battery conviction and one year in jail on the drunk-driving conviction, with those sentences consecutive to one another. He will have work-release privileges while serving the jail sentence.

Gibbs also ordered Lucht to serve three years in prison and two years of extended supervision, but he stayed that sentence, meaning Lucht will only serve that sentence if he violates terms of his probation. Lucht cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs while on probation.

Lucht’s driver’s license will be revoked for three years, and he must have ignition interlock for one year.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell pointed out that Lucht previously had his probation revoked, and he had been ordered to serve two years in prison and two and half years of extended supervision.

Lucht was arrested for his sixth drunk-driving offense on Feb. 10, 2018, less than a year after he was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense, and less than three months after he was released from jail. Lucht was originally held on a $5,000 cash bond, but that was later converted to a signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a 44-year-old woman said that Lucht forcibly sexually touched her. When police later stopped his car, he exhibited signs he had been drinking. His blood alcohol level was .15 — nearly twice the legal limit for driving.

Lucht was supposed to be sentenced Sept. 3 but failed to appear in court.

Online court records show that Lucht was convicted of OWI-fifth offense in Sauk County in March 2017 and was ordered to serve one year in jail – with credit for time already served – and three years of probation. Sauk County Jail officials said Lucht was released Nov. 22, 2017.

Court records show that Lucht was incarcerated in the New Lisbon Correctional Institution earlier this year. Lucht was convicted in 2008 of battery to law enforcement, which is a felony, and served a year in jail on that case as well.

Iconic people and places in the Chippewa Falls area

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.