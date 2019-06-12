A Withee man was sentenced to one year in jail and three years of probation Wednesday for his fifth OWI conviction.
Timothy J. Stock, Jr., 36, pleaded guilty June 4 to operating while intoxicated.
He had previously been charged with operating a vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration, operating a vehicle with a revoked license, violation of an order to use an ignition interlock device, bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
Chippewa County Court Judge James Isaacson said Stock’s history warranted the sentence due to his prior convictions.
"You and alcohol have got a history," Isaacson said.
The charges stem from an accident in early 2018.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s department responded to a single vehicle accident around 9:30 p.m., January 31, 2018 in the area of County Hwy. X and 70th Avenue in the Town of Edson, and found a vehicle on its roof.
According to a criminal complaint, it appeared that Stock had failed to negotiate a curve while driving westbound on County Hwy. X and entered the north ditch, where the vehicle rolled.
No one was found in the car, but law enforcement found it registered to an Angela Stock and found a pay stub for a Timothy Stock inside the vehicle.
The Stocks were later found at a hospital in Stanley where Timothy Stock had been taken to by another party, according to the complaint.
After talking to Angela and Timothy Stock, authorities determined that Timothy Stock had been traveling alone.
Stock refused a blood test.
Law enforcement found Stock had multiple OWI convictions, a revoked driver’s license, was not supposed to operate a vehicle with a .02 blood alcohol concentration or higher and was supposed to use an ignition interlock device in a vehicle.
His prior convictions include OWIs and implied consent violations in 2005, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018 in Clark and Taylor counties.
Stock’s attorney Francis Rivard requested the court give Stock only the minimum six months of prison and two years of probation.
Rivard said that because of the family’s support, Stock was not likely to reoffend.
“I just don’t think it’s going to happen again,” Rivard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.