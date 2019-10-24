A Chippewa Falls man who was shot by an Eau Claire County deputy at the Indianhead Motel on Aug. 1 is now back in the Chippewa County Jail.
Christopher A. Knyphausen, 48, 2820 E. Park Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court in August with making threats to law enforcement and making terrorist threats. However, he had been in a hospital recovering from his injuries since the incident.
Knyphausen appeared for a bond hearing Tuesday, where Judge Steve Cray ordered he be held on a $50,000 cash bond. Knyphausen will return to court on Tuesday for his initial appearance.
Eau Claire County deputy Adam Prorok, who is assigned to the Regional SWAT Team, fired the shot that injured Knyphausen inside the motel. Prorok has eight years of experience in law enforcement, and is a firearms instructor.
It is still unclear if Knyphausen actually had a gun, and if he did, if he fired it at officers. Knyphausen was not charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. It also is unknown if Knyphausen was shot more than once, or where he was struck.
At 9:49 a.m. Aug. 1, Knyphausen called the Chippewa County dispatch center and said, “I have a 9 millimeter, and I’m not afraid to use it.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team responded to the scene. The officers learned Knyphausen was a convicted felon and has a history of violence.
The officers learned Knyphausen was inside his room; a surveillance camera showed he entered the room at 9:31 a.m. and hadn’t left. They made multiple attempts to contact him for the next two hours, before the shooting occurred.
Knyphausen was previously convicted of shooting at an officer and threatening to shoot at a school in St. Cloud, Minn. In summer 2014, Knyphausen, then living in Litchfield, Minn., made threats in St. Cloud that “he was near the school at a storage shed and was going to shoot up everything.” Benton County (Minn.) officers responded to the scene, and a deputy located Knyphausen, who shot in the direction of the officer.
Knyphausen was able to flee the scene but was later apprehended. Police located the firearm with him. No one was injured in that incident.
Knyphausen was convicted in January 2015 of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Benton County Court. He was given a civil commitment for chemical dependency and mental health issues.
Knyphausen now has a Chippewa Falls address, but he might be homeless, authorities said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.