Man who supplied drugs to Chippewa Falls man that led to death sentenced to another 8 months jail

An Eau Claire man who was sentenced to four years in prison after he gave illegal drugs to a Chippewa Falls man in 2016 — who later died from using them — will now serve more than six months in jail on a conviction of possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver.

Dustin M. Leshock, 31, 3008 33rd Ave., pleaded guilty in January in Chippewa County Court to the cocaine charge, as well as OWI (second offense).

On Wednesday, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Leshock to serve an eight-month jail sentence on the latest conviction. However, Gibbs gave Leshock 47 days credit for time already served. Gibbs also ordered Leshock to pay $1,983 in court costs and fines.

According to police reports and court records, Leshock sold one-tenth of a gram of heroin to 19-year-old Allyson K. Mayer on Nov. 28, 2016, for $45 at a business in Lake Hallie. Mayer shared the drug with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Isaac C. Repetto, later that evening at a home in Chippewa Falls.

Repetto and Mayer went to bed; when she woke up the morning of Nov. 29, Repetto was dead. Mayer attempted to revive Repetto by giving him CPR. She also gave him a shot of Narcan, a chemical that is used to stabilize someone who is overdosing. When searching the scene, officers found unused syringes and tie-offs used in drugs.