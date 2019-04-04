A Menomonie man accused of stabbing a Chippewa County deputy on Aug. 25 pleaded not guilty Wednesday
Travis A. Abbiehl, 36, 2502 Harvey Drive, is charged in Chippewa County Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, substantial battery, and battery to an officer.
Defense attorney Michael Cohen entered the plea on Abbiehl’s behalf. Judge Steve Gibbs set a status conference for May 21. No trial dates have been set.
Abbiehl, who remains incarcerated, appeared for the court hearing Wednesday but didn’t speak. A sign language interpreter was used to assist Abbiehl during the court proceeding, as Abbiehl is deaf and also cannot speak.
At a preliminary hearing in February, Chippewa County Sgt. Andrew Clark testified about the incident, where Abbiehl reportedly stabbed him in the left shoulder.
Clark said that Abbiehl’s brother had called the dispatch center, who told authorities that Abbiehl “was acting crazy.”
“Mr. Abbiehl had pulled a knife on (his brother),” Clark said, adding that Abbiehl had pointed it at his brother’s neck and made several stabbing motions.
The incident began when authorities received a call at 9:49 a.m. Aug. 25 from a home on 90th Street, near Highway 29, in the town of Wheaton. When authorities arrived, Abbiehl had already let his brother go, but he had now locked himself inside a vehicle, still armed with the knife.
Once they got the car door was open, Clark attempted to use a Taser on Abbiehl, but it was ineffective.
Clark avoided the first stabbing attempt by Abbiehl, but a second swing of Abbiehl’s knife entered Clark’s left shoulder, from a downward swinging motion.
Abbiehl was initially placed in a mental health facility, but was later found to be competent and was transferred to the Chippewa County Jail. He remains in custody on a $100,000 cash bond.
Clark returned to work in September. He was treated and released from a hospital in Eau Claire after the incident and was recovering at home.
Online court records show Abbiehl was found not guilty of disorderly conduct by reason of mental disease or defect in 2011, and he was being housed at the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison after that incident. At a prior court hearing, Gibbs ordered Abbiehl to take all medications prescribed to him.
