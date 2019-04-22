CHIPPEWA FALLS – A Menomonie man has been arrested for possessing child pornography. Raymond L. Crowell, 36, 412 24th Ave., appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of possessing child porn.
Judge James Isaacson released Crowell on a signature bond with a requirement he cannot access the Internet nor have any unsupervised contact with juveniles. Crowell will return to court May 28. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was the arresting agency. A police report was not immediately available.
Online court records indicate Crowell hasn’t been arrested for a sex offense before; he was convicted of battery to an officer and OWI-second offense in 2009.
