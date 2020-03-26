Menomonie sex offender charged with failing to keep registry

A Menomonie sex offender has been charged with failure to maintain his registration.
Lamondo D. Turrubiates, 38, 3981 Nicholas Drive, was charged in Dunn County Court with one count of a sex registry violation and three counts of bail jumping. Turrubiates will return to court June 16.
Online court records show Turrubiates was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in 2000; he was ordered to serve 445 days in jail. He also was given a 5½-year prison sentence that was imposed and stayed.
The criminal complaint states Turrubiates failed to tell the state his address from Oct. 12, 2019, through Feb. 26. During that time, he has been considered homeless.
