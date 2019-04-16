A Menomonie woman has been charged after she reportedly hid drugs in envelopes and mailed them to inmates in the Chippewa County Jail.
Danielle D. Puig, 25, 500 12th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with delivering illegal articles to inmates, delivering non-narcotics, delivering prescription drugs, violating county institution laws, misappropriating identity information and ID theft. She will appear in court today.
According to the criminal complaint, the jail began receiving letters March 26 for inmates. Drugs were concealed in the packaging of the envelopes. Investigators tested the chemicals, which tested positive for heroin, morphine and some legal, prescribed drugs.
