Milwaukee man charged with 5th OWI

A 49-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with drunk driving after a March 11 traffic stop on Interstate 90.
Daniel R. Gorman was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony fifth-offense drunk driving, felony fifth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content and misdemeanor operating while revoked/drunk driving-related.
According to the criminal complaint, Gorman was eastbound on the Interstate around 3:15 p.m., when a Wisconsin State Patrol officer clocked him traveling 82 mph in a 70 mph zone and initiated a traffic stop. The officer reported that Gorman had glassy eyes and that the vehicle smelled of intoxicants.
Gorman reportedly told police his last drink was a screwdriver he consumed in Des Moines, Iowa. He didn’t deny he was speeding and told police he was traveling from Des Moines to Milwaukee.
The complaint says Gorman showed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test and refused a preliminary breath test. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.
La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Emily Ruud asked for a $10,000 cash bond. She cited Gorman’s lack of ties to the area and mandatory prison time if convicted.
Public defender Thomas Rhodes asked for a signature bond. He said it wasn’t fair for Gorman to remain incarcerated while the state crime lab has a four- to six-month backlog in processing blood samples.
Judge Scott Horne agreed to the signature bond with conditions of no alcohol consumption with random alcohol testing. The bond also prohibits Gorman from operating a motor vehicle.
Gorman’s most recent drunk driving conviction was Feb. 3, 2020, in Polk County, Iowa. He has two convictions from Milwaukee County and one from Waukesha County.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
