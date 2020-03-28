Minneapolis man charged with EC house break-in

A Minneapolis man has been charged with a break-in at a home on the north side of Eau Claire, and there are indications he has been involved in other thefts.

Fernell D. Nickson, 34, was charged in Chippewa County Court with burglary to a building, criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft, and possession of narcotic drugs.

Nickson appeared in Chippewa County Court on Thursday. Judge James Isaacson ordered Nickson be held on a $5,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a man who lives on Lotus Street in a portion of Eau Claire located in Chippewa County alerted police that someone was attempting to break into his house and garage on March 16. An officer arrived and located the man exiting the garage. Nickson was arrested and taken to jail.

A search of his backpack showed credit cards and checkbooks belonging to a number of different people.

Nickson will return to court June 17.

