Across the country, plans to deal with active shooters inside a building are becoming as commonplace as fire and tornado drills.
All types of businesses and gathering places are putting together plans for how to prevent, escape or deal with assailants in all kinds of environments.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said that it’s similar to schools having implemented lockdown plans years ago, and that interest in training has increased over the past decade.
“I’d say in recent years, certainly as it’s been commonly reported … more businesses have reached out,” Kelm said.
“It is becoming more and more normal for businesses to consider that.”
While schools and churches can dominate headlines with shooting incidents, FBI data shows they more frequently occur at businesses.
A FBI study of active shooter incidents from 2000 to 2013 recorded 160 incidents where an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area.
That does not include gang or drug related incidents, or any incident where a gun is simply fired.
Of those, just under 50 percent occurred in businesses. Schools of all types, even universities, accounted for about another quarter.
At that time they found an average of 11.4 a year occurred, and it was increasing over time.
A more recent FBI study of 2016 and 2017 found that in 2017, there were 30 active shooting incidents throughout the nation and 138 were killed in the shootings, the first time a death toll has risen above 90 for a single year.
The FBI concluded that “the enhanced threat posed by active shooters and the swiftness with which active shooter incidents unfold support the importance of preparation by law enforcement officers and citizens alike.”
And it appears communities are heading that warning.
Sheridan Pabst, an investigator with the Chippewa Falls police department, gives the presentations and coordinates more in-depth drills for businesses and organizations.
He said the interest has come from all over, from businesses, churches and government organizations among other things.
He noted that the majority of attacks in business settings start with a particular target, but then spiral off.
“It’s usually someone related to a staff member, one way or another,” Pabst said.
Pabst said the increased interest in training was a response to the environment, similar to the bomb drills of the Cold War era.
