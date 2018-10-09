TUCSON, Ariz. -- Nancy Marie (Bruehling) Allen, 81, of Tucson, formerly of Phoenix, Bellingham, Wash., and Rochester, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.
Nancy was born in Chippewa Falls, to Alvin and Marjorie Bruehling June 20, 1937. Nancy married Ron Kuhn in 1959. They later divorced.
Nancy attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester and graduated in 1959. Her career included positions in the U.S., Guam, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines.
Nancy is survived by her four children; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three sisters. She was preceded in death by two brothers; her parents; grandparents; three brothers-in-law; and several aunts and uncles.
The Neptune Society was in charge of her cremation. A family memorial service is planned for June 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.