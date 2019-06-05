A New Auburn man was arrested for his fifth drunk-driving offense.
Leonard F. Pearson, 53, 340 N. Old 53, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of OWI-5th offense.
Judge James Isaacson released Pearson on a signature bond with an order to take daily preliminary breath tests at an area law enforcement office.
Pearson returns to court Aug. 20. No police report detailing the arrest was immediately available Tuesday.
