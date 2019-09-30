CHIPPEWA FALLS — A New Auburn man was sentenced Monday to serve 12 months in jail after he broke into a home in May 2017, ransacked it and sexually assaulted a 29-year-old woman there.
Douglas J. Lewis, 36, 17055 290th Ave., pleaded no contest in May in Chippewa County Court to fourth-degree sexual assault, criminal damage to property and taking a vehicle without consent.
Judge James Isaacson ordered six months on each of the sexual assault and taking the vehicle without consent, effective immediately. Isaacson also ordered three years of probation. Lewis is required to pay $2,788 in restitution and fees.
"They are victims of heinous crimes," Isaacson said while announcing the sentence. "You've got a history of being in violation of laws in this state."
Isaacson pointed out that probation hasn't worked in the past, as Lewis has been revoked.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell argued the convictions needed to be treated separately. He requested 18 months in jail: nine months on each. The incident happened May 12, 2017. The victims came home that day to find Lewis partially naked and their property in the home damaged.
"They'll never feel secure in their (house) again," Newell said.
The sexual assault victim testified prior to the sentencing about how she is haunted by Lewis's actions that night.
"Douglas came into my home and raped me. What made it worse is my children were in my home," she told Isaacson.
The victim said her marriage has since ended in divorce because she became so withdrawn. She has moved three times since the assault happened, and she no longer feels safe.
"He stole my sanity, and my piece of mind," she said. "There have been a number of nights I have closed my eyes and can't sleep, because all I could see was Douglas raping me."
An older woman who also lived in the home angrily testified about the challenges of moving past that night.
"The day Doug decided to trespass, enter, and ransack my house, he impacted my life," the woman said. "It has been over a year since you invaded my home. But you can't give me back the feeling of being safe in my own home."
Lewis apologized to the victims before Isaacson imposed the sentence.
I was out of my mind. I did the drugs to act that way," Lewis said. "I'm truly and very very sorry."
Defense attorney Fran Rivard noted that Lewis already has served 90 days in jail. Lewis was using drugs that had made him "crazy," but he has been drug-free since June 2018, Rivard added. He asked that the sentences running concurrently, not consecutively.
"That is nothing more than being vindictive and punishment," Rivard said of consecutive sentences.
Online court records show Lewis was convicted of battery and criminal damage to property in Chippewa County Court in 2004. He was sentenced to two years of probation in that case.
