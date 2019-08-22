A new breathalyzer machine in the lobby of the Chippewa County Jail will be a time-saver for corrections workers, and the high-tech equipment comes at no cost to the sheriff’s department.
The Automated Breathalyzer Kiosk went into operation on Friday, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said
The machine — roughly the size of an ATM — is for people free on bond who are required by a judge to take a daily preliminary breath test that shows there is no alcohol in their system.
“The biggest advantage is freeing up our jailers so they aren’t continuously going into the lobby,” Kowalczyk said. “This is so convenient because it takes a jailer eight to 12 minutes to grab the appropriate paperwork and document (a preliminary breath test). With 15 or more PBTs, that’s two hours over the course of a day.”
The machine features a thumbprint scanner and a camera that captures video of everyone who takes a test. There are sterile straws that a person grabs, opens the package, and inserts into a tiny hole in the middle of the screen, blowing into it to show there is no alcohol in his or her system.
Each person who uses the machine is assigned a personalized sign-in number.
The kiosk collects and stores all the data, and it will notify the sheriff’s department if someone failed the test.
Kowalczyk said the company installed the machine for free, with the company keeping the $3-per-test fee from the first 15 who use it daily.
The county will receive 35 percent of any proceeds beyond the initial 15 daily tests. Kowalczyk said the county had been charging $2 per test. Like a vending machine, users can pay with cash or use a credit card, including pre-paying for future tests.
“It’s really going to ease things up for us,” Kowalczyk said. “We don’t have to (handle) the tubes, the documentation, or the cash. They service it, they calibrate it. We don’t have to touch it.”
The machine is built by Minneapolis-based Precision Kiosk Technologies.
According to the company’s website, the Automated Breathalyzer Kiosk was introduced in January 2018, and Chippewa County is the sixth county in Wisconsin to acquire one, joining St. Croix, Iowa, Racine, Door and Portage counties.
