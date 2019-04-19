A Chippewa Falls man charged with sexual assault in April 2017 failed to show up for a court appearance Wednesday in Chippewa County Court, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Robert W. Sayre, 36, is charged with first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
A trial had been slated to begin April 11, but it was delayed. When Sayre didn’t show up for court, Judge James Isaacson issued the open warrant. His $2,500 cash bond will be forfeited.
