Passenger faces charges in case involving deaths of Chippewa Girl Scouts

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The passenger in a pick-up truck that struck five people, killing four, in November 2018 has been charged.

John E. Stender, 23, 32923 300th Ave., Holcombe, was charged Friday in Chippewa County Court with harboring/aiding a felony-falsifying information, and intentionally abusing hazardous substance, which is a misdemeanor.

Stender will appear in court April 7 before Judge Steve Cray.

Stender was a passenger in Colten Treu's pick-up when it struck a group of Girl Scouts as they cleaned debris out of a ditch on Highway P in Lake Hallie on Nov. 3, 2018.

On Wednesday, Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison for causing the four deaths and severely injuring another person.

According to the criminal complaint, Stender admits he grabbed the wheel of the car, causing Treu to yell at him.

He said he recalled seeing one person being struck by the vehicle; he hit his head and lost consciousness. He said he woke up just before they arrived at Treu's home at 1060 Joseph St. in Chippewa Falls.

